A 15-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with a weapons incident that prompted a massive police presence and lockdown at Dartmouth High School Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Halifax Regional Police received a call that a male youth had threatened another male youth with what was believed to be a gun, near the school.

Police say the teen fled into the school on Victoria Road and was believed to be in possession of the gun.

The school was placed on lockdown as patrol officers, members of the Emergency Response team, school response officers, a K9 unit, a crisis negotiator, and investigators responded to the scene.

Students and staff were barricaded inside their classrooms for hours as heavily-armed police officers swarmed the school.

The suspect surrendered to police around 5 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say an imitation firearm was found inside the building. No one was injured.

Students and staff were cleared to leave the school around 5:30 p.m.

The teen is facing charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, pointing a firearm, and possession of a weapon.

He is due to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.