Bridgewater police arrest man during alleged robbery at pharmacy
Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020 10:54PM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, April 7, 2020 10:55PM ADT
Bridgewater police responded to a 911 call of a robbery in progress at a Shopper's Drug Mart.
HALIFAX -- A Bridgewater, N.S. man is in police custody following an attempted robbery late Tuesday afternoon.
Bridgewater police responded to a 911 call of a robbery in progress at a Shopper's Drug Mart.
Police say a man entered the store and demanded prescription medication, then proceeded to assault a pharmacy staff member.
Police located the man behind the counter and arrested him on scene.
An investigation is ongoing.