Broken water main floods part of Armdale Roundabout: Halifax police

A broken water main flooded part of a roundabout in west-end Halifax Monday morning.

Police said drivers should avoid the area around the Armdale Roundabout because of “hazardous” driving conditions. They said the break is in the area of Quinpool and Chebucto roads.

Watermain Repair - Halifax Water crews are responding to a water main break near Armdale Roundabout. No estimate of service restoration at this time. Expect low pressure, discoloured water in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/MJ4IRgk6PI — Halifax Water (@HalifaxWater) April 10, 2023

Halifax Water said it is working on the break but there is no estimate for when service will be restored.

The utility said customers in the surrounding areas can expect low-pressure, discoloured water.