HALIFAX -- The Atlantic bubble has been burst.

Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island announced Monday that they are backing out of the Atlantic bubble for at least two weeks.

Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island first opened the Atlantic bubble on July 3. The bubble allowed residents of the four provinces to travel freely within the Atlantic region, without having to self-isolate.

However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise across Canada, and within the bubble itself -- particularly in parts of New Brunswick and in Nova Scotia’s Central Zone -- P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador have decided to pull out of the bubble temporarily.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said Monday that all non-essential travel to and from the island will be suspended, starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, for a minimum of two weeks.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey announced that his province is implementing what he calls a “circuit break.”

As of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, people arriving in Newfoundland and Labrador from within the Atlantic bubble will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

“This is not an easy decision, but as your premier, as a physician, and as a concerned father and citizen, I must do what I promised – protect the best interest of the people of Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Furey.

“Implementing this change for a two-week period is an effort to avoid a full lockdown.”

At this time, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have not announced any official changes regarding self-isolation or travel within the Atlantic region.

As of now, residents of Atlantic Canada can still travel to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick without having to self-isolate in those provinces.

However, the Council of Atlantic Premiers issued a news release Monday, recommending caution regarding non-essential travel within the Atlantic provinces.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for all Canadians, and especially our most vulnerable populations. Premiers noted that second waves of COVID-19 are happening across Canada and around the world. Given this, Premiers discussed the need for extra caution on non-essential travel in the region and agreed to monitor this closely over the next two weeks,” said the Council of Atlantic Premiers in a statement. “Some provinces may take additional measures. Premiers agreed that measures will be reviewed with the advice of Atlantic Chief Medical Officers of Health.”

This is a developing story. More to come.