HALIFAX -- The Atlantic bubble is going international.

The border isn't changing, but attention is mounting with a pair of articles published Wednesday – one by The New York Times and the other by Bloomberg.

The four Atlantic Canadian provinces first "bubbled" together in July. The bubble allows residents of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador to travel freely within the four provinces without having to self-isolate. Meanwhile, anyone who travels into the bubble from outside Atlantic Canada is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The general consensus from both pieces present Atlantic Canadians as models for good COVID-19 behaviour. The two articles reference the region's rural population, but also note high compliance of public health orders.

Additional international attention is coming. CNN is working on an Atlantic bubble report, which will likely air next week around the world.

Ottawa-based CNN correspondent Paula Newtown has been monitoring developments in Atlantic Canada.

"We obviously wanted to make sure that we had a good data point to make sure it was actually working," said Newton in an interview Thursday with CTV Atlantic.

"You know, it's been consoling for many people to be told, 'Look, it can work.' If people comply, if people stick together, if you stick to the science, yes, it can work," she said.

Normally, Newton would travel to cover the story herself. However, due to quarantine restrictions, CNN is working with local people on the ground to get footage and other story elements.

Halifax resident Eileen MacDonald is glad the Atlantic bubble is being put in the spotlight.

"Maybe it will help influence other areas on how we handled it," said MacDonald while walking Thursday in Halifax's Point Pleasant Park.

While COVID-19 cases are rising in Atlantic Canada, the region continues to be the envy of many for its low numbers and limited restrictions.

"A lot of people around the world that I talk to personally are really jealous that they're still in lockdown, that they're going back into lockdown," said Halifax resident Josh Stoyles. "Meanwhile, we've basically followed the rules and as a result, here we are."