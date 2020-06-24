HALIFAX -- It’s official. The four Atlantic Canadian provinces will be “bubbling” next month.

Residents of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador can visit the Atlantic provinces without having to self-isolate, starting July 3.

“Nova Scotians and Atlantic Canadians have worked hard to flatten the curve and we’re now in a place where we can ease restrictions within our region. This will allow families to travel and vacation this summer, boosting our tourism and business sectors. We’re looking forward to welcoming our neighbours back,” said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement on Wednesday.

“I encourage Nova Scotians, and all Atlantic Canadians, to follow public health measures in this province and in any neighbouring province they visit. COVID-19 remains a risk and we must do all we can to prevent this virus from getting a stronger foothold in our region.”

In a news release from The Council of Atlantic Premiers, the premiers said the decision to ease travel restrictions was guided by the chief medical officers of health in each province, and they will be monitoring the COVID-19 situation.

Atlantic Canadians must still abide by the public health directives in place in each province, such as practising physical distancing and good hand hygiene.

Residents shouldn’t travel if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Each province will choose their own processes to track and monitor travellers.

Visitors from outside Atlantic Canada must still adhere to the entry requirements in place in each of the four provinces.

This is a developing story. More to come.