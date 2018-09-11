

CTV Atlantic





A 29-year-old man found unresponsive in his cell on Monday at Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth died at the Dartmouth General Hospital on Tuesday.

"This man's family and loved ones have been in my thoughts since I received word of the incident," Justice Minister Mark Furey said in a news release. "I was saddened to hear of the tragic outcome and can assure you that the department will work with police and others as the investigation continues."

The justice department said staff at the Burnside jail, as the facility is commonly called, immediately performed CPR and contacted Emergency Health Services when the man was found unresponsive in his cell at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday. He was transported to hospital where he passed away Tuesday afternoon. The man's next of kin were present at the hospital.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the death and the Justice Department will conduct an internal investigation. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.