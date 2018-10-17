

Maritimers will no longer have to worry about repercussions when lighting up.

Many businesses, like Mary Janes in Sydney are also riding a high and cashing in on a history making decision.

“Yesterday, we had a pretty busy day,” said store clerk Sherri Mombourquette.“There was a lot of people coming in, a lot of questions being asked, and we sold a lot of vaporizer's and pipes.”

As legalized marijuana was rolled out Wednesday, businesses that sell pot related products, like Mary Janes in Sydney, feel there will be a boost in business, but it may take a while to see the spinoffs.

“I did have a couple of people coming in; most were looking for something cheap to start out with,” said Mombourquette. “They said they’ve never done it before and bought themselves a little pipe to get started. Once they figure everything out, they'll be back.”

So, what was once illegal now has the potential for significant business.

