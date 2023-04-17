Calls for oversight as Hockey Canada regains federal funding

Hockey Canada has its federal funding restored, but the minister of sport cautioned it’s not a blank cheque.

“We still have a lot of expectations for hockey in Canada and Hockey Canada,” said Pascale St-Onge.

The pipeline of federal money was frozen last June for Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations.

Francis Xavier University Human Kinetics Professor Char Weaving was disappointed with the timing of the announcement.

“I thought it was just so unfortunate to have used the platform of the women’s gold medal game to make that announcement,” said Weaving, who added the announcement diverted attention from the players on the ice during Sunday’s Women’s Hockey World Championship Gold Medal game.

“To take their time, I think is problematic,” said Weaving.

Weaving applauds Hockey Canada for replacing its board members, but she wants to see more tangible evidence that steps are being made to improve the culture of the sport.

“I haven’t seen enough information to say sufficient change has happened,” said Weaving. “There hasn’t been enough ownership on behalf of Hockey Canada, to realize and acknowledge the culture that has been created.”

Hockey parent and former minor hockey coach Logan Delaney said restoring the funding provides an immediate opportunity because a lot of the money will go to grassroots programs.

“This can grow the game, and to make hockey accessible for those who it might have been inaccessible for,” said Delaney.

Both Delaney and Weaving also said continued government oversight and scrutiny are critical to make sure Hockey Canada moves in the right direction.