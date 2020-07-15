SYDNEY, N.S. -- An online campaign is raising money to help a Nova Scotia long-term care facility purchase a new bus.

The wheelchair-accessible bus at MacGillivray Guest Home in Sydney, N.S., has served residents well for more than a decade, but it has seen better days.

“The bus that we have now only holds two wheelchairs and with the population we have right now, about 50 per cent of our population is wheelchairs, and it just doesn't accommodate that anymore,” says Kim Hooper, the director of recreation and volunteer services at MacGillivray Guest Home.

“We haven't moved the bus since March, since we first shut down on March 13. The summer is the highlight of our residents' lives here and to lose that is devastating.”

MacGillivray Guest Home has been selected for an online crowd-fundraising event called GIVE65. The goal is to raise money, over a period of 65 hours, to put towards the purchase of a new bus.

“For us, taking part in GIVE65 is a chance to highlight a fantastic not-for-profit that's in our community and help them raise additional funds to get them one step closer to their goal of their bus,” says Chris Robertson, a franchise owner with Home Instead Senior Care.

Hooper says they started the campaign about $30,000 away from their goal. The hope is, come Friday, they'll have received the push they need to hit the road in style.

“They (the seniors) know that, we keep them updated, and the anticipation, it's overwhelming,” says Hooper.

The new bus will hold double the number of wheelchairs, which will allow more seniors to go on day trips when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.