'Canada’s Drag Race' returns for season three
Start your engines!
The award-winning series “Canada’s Drag Race” returns to Crave on Thursday for its third season.
And for judge Traci Melchor, this season’s cast marks the most diverse yet.
“We’re slaying all day,” Melchor said. “We are so excited to introduce Canada to the most fabulous queens.”
The new season also marks the first time an Atlantic Canadian has been cast on the reality television show that debuted in 2020.
Hailing from Newfoundland and Labrador, Jason Wells is better known under their stage name, Irma Gerd. Wells is one of 12 contestants vying to become the last queen standing.
For Melchor, the hardest part of being a judge is elimination day. She often finds herself struggling with the decision of who to keep and who should be sent home.
Fortunately for Melchor, she’s judging the contestants alongside her fellow returning judges, Brooke Lynn Hytes and Brad Goreski. Several guest judges are slated to appear, including Jimbo from “Canada’s Drag Race” season one, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, who appeared in seasons 10 and 11 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
Canada’s Drag Race airs Thursdays on Crave.
