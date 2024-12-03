Canada-wide warrant issued for N.B. man convicted of armed robbery, assault

Police in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

A warrant was issued on Tuesday for Dylan McNamara after he allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

The Saint John Police Force says McNamara failed to return to the Community Correctional Centre in Saint John as directed.

Police describe McNamara as being six-foot-three and 187 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He also has a distinctive scar on his left cheek and neck.

McNamara is serving a four-year, three-month and 10-day sentence for convictions of:

armed robbery

disguise with intent

possession of property obtained by crime – over $5,000

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

utter threat to cause death/harm

assault peace officer

two counts of escape or being at large without excuse

assault with a weapon

theft under $5,000

obstruct public/peace officer

Police say the public should not approach McNamara.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

