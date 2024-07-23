ATLANTIC
    • Canadian Food Inspection Agency investigating after parasite found in P.E.I. oysters

    Oysters harvested from a Mere Point Oyster Co. farm are inspected by a worker on June 12, 2022, in Brunswick, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Oysters harvested from a Mere Point Oyster Co. farm are inspected by a worker on June 12, 2022, in Brunswick, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
    SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. -

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a "worrisome" parasite has been confirmed in at least one area on Prince Edward Island and samples from several oyster farms have been sent for testing.

    Danielle Williams, disease technical specialist at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, says the parasite called multinucleate sphere X -- or MSX -- has been confirmed in Bedeque Bay on the province's south shore.

    But several other sites are considered "under suspicion" of having the parasite and have been placed under quarantine as investigation continues to confirm whether it is present.

    Williams says those sites include one location in Malpeque Bay on the province's north shore, a body of water renowned for its oysters.

    She says the parasite likes to stay in "little pockets of areas," and if scientists are able to quickly identify and stop it from moving further, they can limit damage to the industry.

    The parasite affects the growth of oysters and increases mortality, but there is no human health risk associated with MSX.

    The agency says MSX has previously been found in Nova Scotia and British Columbia, but this is the first time it has been detected in Prince Edward Island waters.

    Testing confirmed the presence of the parasite earlier this month after the province reported a "significant" oyster mortality in Bedeque Bay this spring.

    A provincial government study said that in 2019 Prince Edward Island accounted for 32 per cent of the national economic value of oysters -- about $54 million -- making it one of Canada's biggest producers in dollar terms.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

