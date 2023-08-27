Canadian Hurricane Centre issues update for Hurricane Franklin
The Canadian Hurricane Centre now says Hurricane Franklin is unlikely to affect land directly, but Atlantic Canada can still expect wet conditions, and heavy surf conditions.
In an update Sunday, the Canadian Hurricane Centre says the latest computer model interpretations show Franklin will track slower and farther south than earlier expected.
This means the hurricane is unlikely to directly affect land, although parts the southern Grand Banks marine district off Newfoundland could be grazed with some winds, but those chances are decreasing.
Hurricane Franklin in a satellite imagine from the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration. (NOAA) Atlantic Canada can expect more heavy rain from Wednesday to Friday, regardless of Franklin.
Hurricane Franklin is tracking northward, meaning ocean swells will travel far north away from the Hurricane, and will bring heavy surf conditions to the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia, as well southern Newfoundland by Wednesday.
With the hurricane having a possibility of reaching category 4 intensity, those surf conditions are much more likely.
LATEST UPDATES | Heat warnings issued for N.W.T. as fire nears town of Hay River
Heat warnings are in place for a number of areas in the Northwest Territories, including one community where wildfires are blazing just 1.5 kilometres away from the town's centre.
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job.
Sheriff provides the first details of how a white man fatally shot 3 Black people at a Florida Dollar General
The white man who fatally shot three Black people in a racist attack at a Florida store shot one of his victims as she sat in her car, chased another through the store and shot the third as he entered, Jacksonville's sheriff said Sunday.
Archeologists unearth 3,000-year-old priestly tomb in northern Peru
Archeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb which they believe might have honored an elite religious leader in the Andean country some three millennia ago.
'It's really hard': Ukrainian grandmother lonely but happy family is in Canada
Galyna Danyliuk knew she would miss her daughter and grandsons when they fled to Canada shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, but she felt it was best she stay behind to protect their family home.
'Don't chop me down': 100-year-old gingko trees may get axe for Tokyo redevelopment project
A plan approved earlier this year by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike would allow developers to build a pair of 200-metre skyscrapers in Jingu Gaien and mow down trees in one of the city's few green areas. The planned redevelopment is expected to take more than a decade to finish, and has seen mounting opposition from conservationists, civic groups and local residents.
West Kelowna fire department returns to 'normal' operations: wildfire service
The BC Wildfire Service says the West Kelowna, B.C., fire department is returning to “normal day-to-day operations,” 10 days after a fast-moving wildfire forced thousands to flee and went on to destroy more than 170 homes in the area.
Verstappen wins rainy Dutch GP to equal Vettel's F1 record with 9th straight victory
Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen won a rain-marred Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday to equal Sebastian Vettel's F1 record of nine straight victories, and increased his huge championship lead to 138 points as he races toward a third straight world title.
'It’s sickening': Mom cries for justice as deaths possibly tied to alleged suicide salesman rise over 100
The British mom of a TikTok star is coming forward demanding justice after she found out her daughter died using a suicide kit allegedly sold by a Canadian man, as deaths possibly tied to Kenneth Law rise to over 100.
Police identify victim and suspect in fatal Toronto stabbing
Toronto police have identified the 37-year-old who died after a stabbing in East York on Saturday.
Three teachers' unions reject Ontario's proposal to land new contracts and avoid strike
Unions representing most Ontario teachers are rejecting a pitch for binding arbitration to land new contracts and prevent possible strikes.
Military Museums brings war to life at Summer Skirmish
Hundreds of Calgarians are taking a trip through time this weekend.
-
Calgary police and fire chief get dunked for charity
Calgary's fire and police chief were each dunked over and over Saturday, for a good cause.
Quebec man was arrested for harassing his spouse days before killing their children: source
The man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life Saturday in a small town north of Montreal was cybersecurity analyst Ian Lamontagne.
Many support staff vacancies in Quebec ahead of new school year
On the eve of the new school year, support staff positions are as just as hard to fill as those of teachers, argues the FEESP-CSN, a Quebec union for public service workers.
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
Edmonton at capacity for evacuees, closing registrations
The city says it can't take any more evacuees at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
Child dies in northern Ont. motor vehicle crash, police investigating
A 4-year-old child has died Saturday following a crash in Brethour Township, north of North Bay.
Manitoba man charged after tractor trailer found down an embankment in northern Ont.
A 54-year-old Manitoba driver has been charged with careless driving in northern Ontario after allegedly driving a tractor trailer off the road on Friday.
Post-mortem examination completed in death of Owen Sound, Ont. restaurant owner
Beloved restaurant owner Sharif Rahman will be laid to rest on Sunday, following the completion of a post-mortem examination. Rahman died on Aug. 24 following a violent assault outside his Owen Sound restaurant one week earlier.
'It’s scary': Western University medical student watches as wildfires tear through N.W.T.
A medical student at London, Ont.’s Western University has been watching in horror as wildfires burn her home of the Northwest Territories, and she believes the natural disaster highlights the holes in Canada’s rural healthcare system.
All Manitoba Liquor Marts to open Monday as strike ends
All of Manitoba's Liquor marts will be open for business Monday as Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and its unionized workers have come to a tentative agreement after weeks of strike action.
Police seeking suspects in Furby homicide
Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection to the city’s most recent homicide early Sunday morning.
Calls to 'search the landfill' grow in Calgary during MMIW vigil
A group gathered at the East Calgary Landfill on Saturday to pray, to heal and to call for a 2016 criminal investigation to be re-opened.
Capital Pride Parade draws thousands of people to downtown Ottawa
Thousands of people lined Elgin Street and Gladstone Avenue in downtown Ottawa on a sunny Sunday afternoon for the Capital Pride Parade. The Pride Parade began at 1 p.m. at Ottawa City Hall, and will travel along Elgin Street, Gladstone Avenue and Kent Street.
OPP pull over vehicle on Highway 401 after child spotted walking around inside
A driver is looking at several tickets after police stopped a crowded vehicle on Highway 401 south of Ottawa
Teenager killed in Clarence-Rockland crash
Ontario Provincial Police say a teenager has died following a collision in Clarence-Rockland.
Former members of Delisle's woman's softball team reunite with coach 60 years later
In a heartwarming gathering, Norma Colborn, a spirited woman in her nineties hailing from the Saskatoon area, reunited with the softball team she founded over sixty years ago in the quaint town of Delisle in the 1960s.
Saskatoon sees jump in property crime, thefts: police data
The city is seeing more cases of property crime, according to data released during the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners board meeting on Thursday.
West Kelowna fire department returns to 'normal' operations: wildfire service
The BC Wildfire Service says the West Kelowna, B.C., fire department is returning to “normal day-to-day operations,” 10 days after a fast-moving wildfire forced thousands to flee and went on to destroy more than 170 homes in the area.
Nisga'a memorial pole to start journey home to B.C. from Scottish museum
A memorial totem pole belonging to members of the Nisga'a Nation in northwestern British Columbia is about to begin its journey home from the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, where it has been on display for nearly a century.
'Things collapsed instantly': Thompson-Okanagan businesses still reeling from travel ban
All travel restrictions have been lifted in B.C. just days after they were introduced, but visitors are not coming back in the same numbers that were expected.
Former members of Delisle's woman's softball team reunite with coach 60 years later
In a heartwarming gathering, Norma Colborn, a spirited woman in her nineties hailing from the Saskatoon area, reunited with the softball team she founded over sixty years ago in the quaint town of Delisle in the 1960s.
'It's taken a lot of my friends': Regina man shares his experiences with fentanyl
With fentanyl seizures currently at a record high in Regina – one man is trying to raise awareness of the deadly opioid's effects.
Regina artist highlights gardens in North Central neighbourhood through residency
A local artist who was named the Neil Balkwill Artist in Residence is highlighting the stories of gardeners in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.
Highway 4 expected to fully reopen next week, but will be closed all day Tuesday
The long-awaited full reopening of Highway 4 is expected to come before the Labour Day long weekend, transportation officials said.
Nisga'a memorial pole to start journey home to B.C. from Scottish museum
A memorial totem pole belonging to members of the Nisga'a Nation in northwestern British Columbia is about to begin its journey home from the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, where it has been on display for nearly a century.
Vancouver Island hiking group reunites WWII memorabilia with soldier's son
During his weekly hikes, Bill Dancer searches for anything unusual, from unique fungus to rare flowers. But sometimes, he finds something unexpected.