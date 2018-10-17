

MONCTON, N.B. -- The Canadian Union of Postal Workers, who represent 50 thousand employees, has issued a 72 hour strike notice.

That means, Canada Post workers could begin a rotating strike as early as Monday morning, but there are mixed reactions about the move from both employees and customers.

Those who receive social assistance or unemployment cheques in the mail, or send cards for Christmas could feel the effects of a strike, but others aren’t as concerned about a halt in mail service - thanks to the internet.

"We're not using the post office as we used to in the past, because we do mostly our business online," said Maurice Lanteigne.

Canada post says they’ve made significant offers to the union, including increased wages. But it’s an offer the union says doesn’t go far enough.

"1.5 for an increase, which is what they offered, is not even the inflation rate for the cost of living," said Linda Campbell, President of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

In a statement to CTV, Canada Post says the corporation will remain open for business, continuing to operate if the union decides to conduct rotating strikes across the country next week.

It is still uncertain what Monday will look like, but until an agreement is made at the bargaining table, worker will still have their signs ready.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker