Busted generator forces Canadian warship to quit mission to the High Arctic: navy

HALIFAX -- One of Canada's newest warships is being forced to abandon a mission to the Arctic because of a mechanical breakdown.

The Royal Canadian Navy confirmed today that HMCS Harry DeWolf was en route to join Operation Nanook in the Far North when one of its four diesel generators failed on Wednesday.

As a result, the ship is on its way back to its home port in Halifax for repairs.

The navy described the failure as an "isolated incident" that did not affect any crew members or other systems.

The voyage would have been the second trip to the Arctic for the vessel, the first Arctic offshore patrol ship built at the Halifax Shipyard as part of Canada's national shipbuilding strategy.

The warship was delivered to the navy on July 31, 2020.

