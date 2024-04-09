Candace Bushnell brings “True Tales of Sex, Success, and Sex and the City” to the Maritimes

International best-selling author of ‘Sex in the City’ Candace Bushnell is performing her live show, “True Tales of Sex, success, and Sex and the City” in the Maritimes.

“It is for ‘Sex in the City’ fans, but it's also for women everywhere, really,” said Bushnell. “Most women tell me that they find it very inspiring.”

Bushnell tells CTV’s Katie Kelly that the live show shares how she first created ‘Sex and the City’ and what happened afterwards.

“In it I tell the story of how I created sex in the city, how hard I worked to get there, why I invented Carrie Bradshaw and what happened to me afterward,” said Bushnell.

“We also play a little game of real or not real because there's so many things that happened in the TV show that happened in my real life, but they're better or worse.”

More than 25 years later, Bushnell said her goal to empower women remains the same.

“One of the things that people will understand when I when they come to the show is that I am a feminist and my message is really about becoming your own Mr. big and being your own Mr. big, as opposed to being with Mr. big,” she said.

Bushnell said ‘Sex in the City’ presented woman with a different way of thinking and she believes that’s why it still resonates with so many people today.

“We don't get married at the age of 21 or 22 anymore. We do have a time in our lives when we explore who we are and we have careers. We have those great girlfriends. So that's what ‘Sex in the City’ is really about.”

“True Tales of Sex, Success, and Sex and the City” will be performed at the Imperial Theatre in Saint John on Apr. 9, The Playhouse in Fredericton on Apr. 10, the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown on Apr.11, and the Capitol Theatre in Moncton on Apr. 12.