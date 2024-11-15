ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Cape Breton art class encourages creativity at any age

    Share

    A new art class in Cape Breton is helping beginners and self-taught artists tap into their creative side.

    The eight-week course is being held in Coxheath, N.S., by instructor Nancy Chiasson, who says she first became interested in the arts when she was a child.

    “My mother was a farmer from Grand Mira and they were constantly making things, so I grew up in a home where everything was homemade,” she says.

    Chiasson is also involved with Visual Arts Nova Scotia and teaches in the Professional Artists In The Schools (PAINTS) program.

    “In our adult program, we learned last week about single-point perspective and how (Vincent) Van Gogh used that in his drawings, and I showed a painting of a practice that I did on that, and it really helps open them up to seeing that their sketchbook is a place of exploration – it’s not a place of perfect art right away,” she says.

    Chiasson also says she finds people are afraid to ruin their new, pristine sketchbooks when first starting her classes.

    “So I try to get them into that area too. Let’s wreck this as we learn the fundaments of art,” she says.

    One of the students in the adult art program is Cori Elter. She says the foundations she’s learning from Chiasson are helping her explore her creativity.

    “It makes me less afraid to put something on the page when I feel like I’m using some technical abilities that I wouldn’t naturally have found on my own. I like to be creative, I enjoy it. I wasn’t really born with natural talent, so I have to go out of my way to find people to inspire me, or to learn from,” she says.

    “(I’m) so fortunate to be in a place where I can spend a lot more time doing the things that I love.”

    More information on Chiasson’s art classes can be found on her Facebook page.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Novice driver charged after police officer struck in sarnia

      Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, two officers were walking back to their cruisers, which ere parked on the shoulder of the road with running lights, when they saw an oncoming vehicle suddenly and unexpectedly veer off the roadway, around the parked cruisers, and into the grass ditch area where the officers were standing.

    • Youth under arrest after robbery in south London

      Around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a group of teen boys was walking on a residential street in the area of Homeview Road and Crawford Street when they were approached by another youth they knew.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News