Cape Breton community attempts to rescue beached whales

Community members and an animal rescue group in Cape Breton spent Sunday trying to save more than a dozen beached pilot whales that washed up in Port Hood, N.S.

Hunter MacDonald, a 14-year-old from Cape Breton, said he was biking by the beach near Little River Bridge with some friends when they noticed the whales extremely close to shore.

MacDonald said that with the help of fellow community-members and beachgoers, about three whales were saved and swam away. Several of the pilot whales have died.

The Marine Animal Response Society was also on scene to direct rescue efforts.

