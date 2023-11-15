Cape Breton council votes in favour of rescinding nighttime parade ban

It appears nighttime parades will once again be allowed in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM).

At a meeting Tuesday night in Sydney, N.S., council voted in favour of rescinding a previous motion to ban evening parades.

In 2019, CBRM council voted to end nighttime parades, in part due to safety concerns after the tragic death of a girl at a parade in Yarmouth, N.S.

There has been public pressure to bring it back ever since.

According to some parade organizers, participation numbers have dropped off since switching to daytime hours, while other parades have been cancelled all together.

Police will have the final say on approving permits.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore