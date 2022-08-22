Cape Breton Eagles need ticket sales to boost to ensure club's future

The puck has dropped at training camp for the Cape Breton Eagles.

The team has been on the island for the past 25 seasons, but recently, fan support has been lacking.

“We need the community support as much as anybody to survive. It's crucially important we get back to pre-COVID numbers to show this team is sustainable and will be in Cape Breton for a long time,” said Gerard Shaw, the president of the Cape Breton Eagles hockey team.

Prior to the pandemic, the average game attendance was around 2,700 people per game - but those numbers have dwindled.

The team is taking steps this season to try and win fans back and recently participated in a strategic planning session to focus more around entertainment.

“We've heard loud and clear that the old ways and the same thing over and over again. We've heard the word predictability. Predictability between periods, predictability in the stands, so we need to change that so we're not predictable and it's fun for everyone to come to the building and spend their dollars,” said Shaw.

Eldon MacDonald is a season seat holder, and also a Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor.

He says perks for fans that are committed to the team should be improved upon, and says the Eagles are a major part of the economy.

“This community is important. The economics are important and if we were to lose this team, it would be a huge loss, and I don't know if the general public really sees how much of a loss that would be. I don't think it will ever happen, but they'll realize after the fact how much business actually benefits from the team being here,” said MacDonald.

There is only one division title that hangs inside Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S. The team has also struggled to find success on the ice.

Shaw says the team will be better this season, with 2024-2025 being a championship calibre club. He adds, for the team to host big events, they need governments to help with renovations.

“We really need the provincial and federal governments to step up with their share of funding to get a change in this building. A new clock, sound system, the concessions area, the way the building feels and operates needs to change in order for national events to be held in Cape Breton,” said Shaw.

The regular season at home gets underway Sept. 23.