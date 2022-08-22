Cape Breton Eagles need ticket sales to boost to ensure club's future

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Florida search

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit -- combined with his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 -- have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island