Cape Breton flea markets make big comeback

On a bluebird Sunday afternoon in early spring, it was a blast to the past inside the County Arena in Coxheath, N.S.

"Last week we had 1,500 [people]. This week, we're probably going to be close to it,” said Chris Lee, who recently purchased the rights to the County Arena flea market from longtime owner George Peters.

After being gone for years, the flea market that had been run for more than 40 years by Peters has returned.

It may seem like an improbable comeback in this day and age of online shopping, but if recent crowds are any indication, there's still an appetite for browsing “old school.”

While many vendors sold traditional flea market items like trading cards, old games and DVDs, at one booth, you could say past met present.

Chase the Ace tickets were being sold - something that didn't exist in the flea markets of yesteryear.

"It’s nice to see the crowds back,” said Chase the Ace ticket vendor Marilyn Singer. “They're out shopping. They're friendly and they're nice. It's good."

A second Cape Breton flea market has enjoyed a renaissance at Knox Hall in Glace Bay, where buy-and-sells that began in late March have also enjoyed good crowds.

"It's what we did as a kid,” Lee said. “I mean, growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, we came to the flea market. We saw all of our friends. Now, we're reliving the ‘80s and ‘90s. What was old is now new."

Some wondered if, like many comebacks, the return of the flea market might be short-lived.

"People want to get out,” Lee said. “People want to smell things. People want to touch stuff. People want to get out and socialize, and this is one of the best social events on a Sunday."

For now, the market at the County Arena will be closed on Mother's Day.

However, organizers say it will take place each Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., until the arena is filled with ice this fall.