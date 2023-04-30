Cape Breton flea markets make big comeback

Shoppers flock to the County Arena in Coxheath, N.S. for a Sunday flea market. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic) Shoppers flock to the County Arena in Coxheath, N.S. for a Sunday flea market. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island