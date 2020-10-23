HALIFAX -- A 37-year-old Cape Breton man is facing multiple charges following an incident in Saint Margaret Village, N.S. on Wednesday.

Ingonish RCMP say at approximately 7:06 p.m. on Oct. 21, they responded to a disturbance at a residence involving a firearm.

Police say the suspect had fled in a vehicle prior to their arrival, and was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Police located the vehicle nearby and the suspect then rammed a police vehicle with his vehicle and ran into the woods.

Police then learned that the man was at a nearby residence, and was arrested a short time later, leaving the residence as a passenger in a vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police located the firearm the following day with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services.

Waylon Joseph McLellan, 37, of Capstick, N.S. is facing the following charges:

Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Careless Use of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possess of Firearm/Prohibited Weapon knowing Unauthorized

Unauthorized Possession in Motor Vehicle·

Contravention of Storage Regulations

Possession Contrary to Order

Uttering Threats X 3

Utter Threats to Property/Animals

Assault a Peace Officer

Failure to Comply against Release Order X 4

Operate Conveyance while Impaired

Operate Conveyance While Over 80 mg%

McLellan was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Waymatcook Provincial Court Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.