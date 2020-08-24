Advertisement
Cape Breton man charged with child abduction
Published Monday, August 24, 2020 5:25PM ADT Last Updated Monday, August 24, 2020 5:46PM ADT
Darcy Doyle made an appearance in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
SYDNEY, N.S. -- A charge against a Cape Breton man accused of abducting an indigenous teenage girl has people wondering -- once again -- why an Amber Alert wasn't issued when she first went missing.
Darcy Doyle made his first court appearance Monday in Sydney and was charged with abducting a child under the age of 16.
This is a developing story, It will be updated.