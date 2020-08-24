SYDNEY, N.S. -- A charge against a Cape Breton man accused of abducting an indigenous teenage girl has people wondering -- once again -- why an Amber Alert wasn't issued when she first went missing.

Darcy Doyle made his first court appearance Monday in Sydney and was charged with abducting a child under the age of 16.

BREAKING: 47 year old Darcy Doyle has been charged with abducting a child under the age of 16. He made a brief court appearance in Sydney today. More at 6pm @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/il64AjVqAg — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) August 24, 2020

This is a developing story, It will be updated.