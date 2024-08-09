Cape Breton man struck and killed by vehicle in Inverness County

A Cape Breton man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in Waycobah, N.S., Wednesday evening.

Inverness County RCMP, fire and EHS responded to the collision on Highway 105 around 5:50 p.m.

Officers learned that a pedestrian was on the highway when he was struck by a 2017 Ford Axis.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old man from Whycocomagh, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, an 84-year-old woman from North Vancouver, wasn’t injured.

An RCMP reconstructionist attended the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Police have not said whether the driver will face charges.

Highway 105 closed for several hours following the incident, but has since reopened.

