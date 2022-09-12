Cape Breton police arrest alleged jewelry, grocery thieves

Two men are facing theft charges after two separate incidents at retail stores on Cape Breton Island Saturday.

Officers from the Cape Breton Regional Police Service first responded to a report of a theft at a jewelry store in Sydney.

Staff reported to police that a man fled the Charlotte Street store with several pieces of jewelry he had been viewing, which were valued at more than $3,000.

Police say evidence at the scene led officers to identify the suspect and the vehicle he was believed to be driving.

Patrol officers located the vehicle late Sunday evening, before identifying and arresting the suspect.

Dana Alexander Smith is facing charges of theft and five breaches of previous court-ordered conditions.

Cape Breton Regional Police Service was also called to the Atlantic Superstore on King Street in North Sydney Saturday. A man was alleged to have left the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise.

Staff members provided a description of the suspect and the vehicle they believed he left in. Based on that information, police say officers were able to locate the individual in the High Street area.

According to police, the male suspect was not a passenger in the vehicle, although officers observed a large amount of grocery products inside.

Shortly after locating the vehicle, police spotted a man matching the suspect’s description walking along King Street. He was subsequently placed under arrest.

The 48-year-old man from North Sydney, who is facing charges of theft and breaching probation, was released on conditions. He’s set to appear in Sydney provincial court on Oct. 25.