HALIFAX -- Cape Breton Regional Police say they have found the body of a missing man in the Alder Point, N.S., area.

Police had been searching the area for Jeffrey Harrietha, who was last seen near Toronto Road on Sept. 5, and reported missing on Sept. 8. It was believed the Millville, N.S., man was travelling on a yellow ATV.

While conducting an air search near Colonial Drive Thursday evening, police say they found a yellow ATV matching the description of the one Harrietha had been driving.

Officers responded and found a man’s body at the scene. Police confirmed Friday afternoon that the body is that of 32-year-old Harrietha.

They believe he was involved in a fatal ATV collision.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.