

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was discovered on the highway early Sunday morning.

Police say they received a call at 3:37 a.m. Sunday of a man's body found on Leitches Creek Highway.

EHS transported the man to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy is scheduled to occur later today in Halifax.

Members from the Traffic Safety Unit, Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cape Breton Police or Crime Stoppers.