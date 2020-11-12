HALIFAX -- Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for the public's assistance in finding the driver and a passenger in a vehicle who were involved in an alleged hit-and-run collision on Tuesday evening.

Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle in the Lingan Road area of Sydney, N.S., just after 10 p.m.

Even though police vehicles had turned on their emergency lights, the suspect vehicle did not immediately stop and struck one of the police vehicles while attempting to get away.

"The vehicle then ran off the roadway striking a utility pole causing severe damage," the Cape Breton Regional Police said in a news release.

The vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of Lingan Road and Church Street, police said.

"At this time both the driver and the passenger from the suspect vehicle fled the area on foot and did not remain at the scene of the collision. The officer involved did not sustain any injuries as a result of the collision," police said in a news release.

A police K-9 unit searched for the suspects, but police say they believe they were picked up by another motorist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (902) 563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.