Cape Breton Regional Police charge man with murder

A 34-year-old New Brunswick man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a death inside a Sydney residence Tuesday.

According to a news release from Cape Breton Regional Police, officers responded to a residence on Macaulay’s Lane around 4:30 p.m., where they found a body and arrested Lawrence Anthony Tenass.

Tenass is from New Brunswick but lives in Sydney.

Tenass has been remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre following an investigation by the Cape Breton Regional Police major crime unit, forensic identification officers and the medical examiner’s office.

Police say they are treating this as an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public.

