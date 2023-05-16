Cape Breton's Turnbull brothers ready for 'Canada's Got Talent' finale

Twin brothers Evan and Aaron Turnbull have become a hit in their hometown of Glace Bay, N.S., since appearing on “Canada’s Got Talent” in March.

The 19-year-old pair drove 25 hours to Ontario for their first audition and Tuesday evening they’ll be back in the province for the season finale.

“It’s been an absolute dream us,” said Aaron.

The brothers posted a video to social media thanking their fans and encouraging them to vote.

“We need your support one more time for Tuesday’s finale,” said Aaron.

They sang “Heaven” by the Los Lonely Boys in the semi-finals. Fans voted them through to the finals, which will air live Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The brothers’ friends, family and fans will gather at the Main Event Beverage Bar in Glace Bay Tuesday night to watch their audition. There are also other viewing parties planned at other establishments around town.

The grand prize is $150,000 and the opportunity to perform in “America’s Got Talent Presents: SUPERSTARS Live” at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

“It’s been a lot of fun. We can’t believe we made it this far,” said Aaron.

The brothers performed the Brooks and Dunn hit “My Maria” during their first appearance but said their final performance is a surprise.

The Turnbulls have been playing at schools in their hometown, as well as gigs at halls and bars around the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

“Our phone has been ringing off the hook from places looking for us to play. It’s a lot, but it’s great,” said Evan.

This season of Canada’s Got Talent featured 82 acts from across Canada, but Evan and Aaron are the only Nova Scotians competing.

No matter the results, the Turnbulls say they’re expecting a busy summer.

