SYDNEY, N.S. -- A total of 48 iPads have been delivered to 25 seniors’ facilities across Cape Breton so that some residents can see their families for the first time in weeks.

The iPads come courtesy of the generosity of a trio of musicians from Cape Breton.

Many Maritime musicians are using their talents to entertain others online during the COVID-19 pandemic. But these Cape Breton performers kicked their efforts up a notch by raising money and using it donate the iPads to seniors.

The delivery has touched the hearts of many.

"It was magical seeing people’s faces light up. There were people in the windows cheering us on,” says musician Jordyn Sheppard.

Jenn Sheppard, Jordyn Sheppard and Stephen Muise took their performance online, and like many musicians, their goal is to entertain during COVID-19.

Their online performances have so far raised $20,000, which is being used to purchase the iPads.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, some residents haven’t seen their families face-to-face in weeks.

“It’s getting harder,” says Kendra Baldwin, CAO of Maple View Manor in New Waterford. “The first couple weeks were okay, but the longer it goes, the harder it’s getting. Residents are getting depressed and really missing their family members.”

But those iPads could help bridge that gap.

“We sent everybody an email the night before to tell them what was happening,” describes Jenn Sheppard. “Some got the email, and some didn’t, so at some facilities we arrived like Santa Claus and they had no idea what was happening. Some thought it wasn’t real, but when you pass them the iPad, they got the idea it was.”

The husband, wife and daughter team perform online each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and each week they choose a different cause to raise money for.

“I think these iPads will be essential to maintain that contact going forward, as long as we’re in lockdown,” says Baldwin.

The trio has also raised $5,000 and given the money to lunches for kids. They say are still deciding what their next cause will be.