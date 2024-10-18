ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Car crashes into house in Nova Scotia’s Hants County

    An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a house in Nova Scotia's Hants County on Thursday.

    Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the crash in Walton around 1 p.m.

    Highway 215 at Walton Woods Road was closed in both directions for several hours. It reopened around 6:30 p.m.

    Police have not said whether anyone was injured in the crash.

    Photos taken at the scene don’t appear to show any significant damage to the house.

    The cause is under investigation.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

