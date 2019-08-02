

The number of reported cases of Legionnaires disease in the Greater Moncton area has risen to nine since yesterday – however, the source of the outbreak has yet to be determined.

Legionella bacteria, which can be found in freshwater sources, as well as commercial man-made systems, has been spreading in the New Brunswick region. However, Public Health says they cannot pinpoint an exact location – leaving the public with questions.

"It's certainly concerning not knowing where you can get it from," says Moncton resident, Travis Osmond. "Is it from the water supply, the city water, or a small water park?"

While the bacteria's origin remains unknown for now, it's no comfort to the nine patients who have already come in contact with it.

Shelby Marrithew's father, who was recently diagnosed with Legionnaires, was admitted to Georges Dumont Hospital last Monday after experiencing chest cold, fever, and various pains. As a kidney transplant patient, Marrithew's father's immune system was already compromised, but he's unsure of where he came in contact with the disease.

Meanwhile, Public Health assures that it is working to determine the source of the outbreak – but it is a difficult task. "This is a bacteria that occurs naturally in the environment, primarily in water," says New Brunswick's deputy chief medical officer of health, Dr. Cristin Muecke. "Any potential water source is something we need to look into."

However, Muecke says natural sources aren't typically sources of the bacteria – noting man-made systems that use water, such as large industrial air conditioning systems are usually the source. With this knowledge in mind, she and her team plan to begin their investigation by examining the work and living spaces of all nine people affected by the bacteria. She says any sources that are found to be contaminated with the bacteria will be disinfected.

Meanwhile, Mueke and the Department of Health say the risk to the general public is low. "It's really important to remember that if you are not ill with pneumonia-like symptoms, there's no need to take any action at this time," says Mueke. "People who are typically infected tend to have [other] underlying health conditions and are generally older.

While its investigation is ongoing, the Department of Health recommends residents see a health professional immediately if they are experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms.