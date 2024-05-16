CAT ferry's 2024 operating season starts Friday

The CAT ferry service that runs between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bay Harbor, Maine, is ready for its next operating season, which starts Friday.

A news release from Bay Ferries Limited (BFL) Thursday says the vessel will sail five days a week until June 18, when it will start making daily runs until Sept. 17.

From Sept. 17 to Oct. 14, the ferry's service will return to operating five days a week.

The vessel’s final sail will be on Oct. 15.

As of Tuesday, Bay Ferries says it's booked more than 18,000 passengers for travel during the 2024 season.

The company says that number represents an increase of more than 2,000 passengers, or 15 per cent, over the same period in 2023.

"The team at BFL has worked very hard over the off season to ensure we are well prepared for this 2024 season," said Mark Wilson, acting chief executive officer of BFL.

"We are pleased with the volume of bookings and overall interest in the service and are optimistic on a strong season. We are very committed to delivering the service efficiently with a continued focus on safety and reliability.”

Monthly traffic reports from BFL will be released throughout the season.

