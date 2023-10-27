Cause of roof fire at Moncton City Hall under investigation

ATLANTIC
    Firefighters were called to a fire on the roof of Moncton City Hall Thursday night.

    Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Brian McDonald said they received a call at 9:30 p.m.

    The fire was burning inside an exterior steel structure on the roof, McDonald said.

    “The fire was very labour-intensive because it was a steel structure and we had to use our saws to cut away all the steel to expose the fire to extinguish it,” he said.

    Firefighters from all city stations responded to the high-rise building and were on the scene for about two-and-a-half hours.

    “There was water damage on the top floor of city hall,” said McDonald.

    There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

    One person was inside the building at the time, but evacuated when they discovered the fire.

    City of Moncton spokesperson Isabelle LeBlanc told CTV News there doesn't appear to be any damage on the top office floor, but there is a bit of water damage on the sixth floor atrium.

    “City Hall is open today and it’s business as usual,” said LeBlanc in an email. 

