SYDNEY -- COVID-19 information kits that are being distributed to people in Cape Breton include posters advising of self-isolation or at-risk persons.

The kits are being offered as provincial health officials stopped releasing the communities that people who are self-isolating from COVID-19 are staying in.

"I think it's good," said resident Kristen MacDonald. "I mean, there are some compromised individuals. Myself, I have asthma and I've recently given brith and have a new born. I fit into three categories on that poster."

The posters were initiated from the tri-government meeting between Eskasoni, Membertou, and Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

"It's a tricky balance, but I'm confident the public health authorities, on our behalf, are doing the tracing that needs to be done in order to determine who has been affected," said David Fraser, a privacy lawyer.

Mayor Cecil Clarke says it's a pro-active approach to give residents information on preparedness, hygiene, and other related recommendations of the provincial and federal governments.

"This is an opportunity for people who wish to have further protection and to advise neighbours, or anyone coming to their door, that they won't be answering their door because they're self-isolating or high-risk," said Clarke.