

CTV Atlantic





The mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has come out as gay, saying someone threatened to expose his personal life.

Cecil Clarke says he has decided to speak out about his life as a gay man, saying someone "wanted to possibly shame him."

The mayor is a former Progressive Conservative MLA and cabinet minister, and it's widely expected he will announce his candidacy for the leadership of the PC party this weekend.

Clark says he didn't want to let someone shine a negative light on his personal life.