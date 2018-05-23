

A century-old organ that has been collecting dust is getting a new lease on life inside a Cape Breton church that is more than twice as old.

The 108-year-old pipe organ has been restored just in time for the busy summer season, and its sounds greeted tourists as they entered Sydney’s historic St. Georges Church on Tuesday.

“When I first played this a year and a half ago it was a basket case,” says organist Jim McNeil. “It’s difficult to believe it’s in the condition it is now. It’s just wonderful.”

The church is a designated heritage site, built in 1785 by British soldiers. It was closed for five years and the organ sat dormant inside the church during that time.

Now that it’s been repaired, it’s a treat for music lovers and history buffs alike.

“I think the age of the organ is important, that it was a small boudoir-type organ,” says Michelle Gardiner, chair of the church’s heritage committee. “Organs like this were quite common at the time. They were the instrument of choice at the time. I think the other part of it is it really shows off the church. The organ was chosen for the church because of what it was capable of doing.”

Not only are seasoned musicians taking turns playing the organ, curious tourists are also finding it hard to resist tickling the ivories.

Kenda Vance says she has never experienced anything like it.

“It was quite exciting. I was very afraid I would break it,” says Vance, who is visiting from San Diego. “It would be good if I knew what I was doing.”

Gardiner points out that music wasn’t always as accessible as it is today, and that’s the feeling they’re trying to recreate by tuning up the piece of history.

“People don’t realize that music wasn’t as readily available to people. You just didn’t go and listen to your iPhone or listen to your iPad or just put music on the radio,” says Gardiner. “You had to go and seek out music somewhere, someone had to play an instrument or sing, and the church was often the place where you found that.”

