Farmer John Eyking Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00002 1 All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

Farmer John Eyking Extra Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00001 4 All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

Farmer John Eyking Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00005 2 All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

Eyking Delite Large Size Eggs 8 eggs 0 73557 00010 6 All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

Eyking Delite Extra Large Size Eggs 18 eggs 0 73557 00012 0 All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

Eyking Delite Jumbo Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00011 3 All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

Eyking Delite Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00013 7 All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

Compliments Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 55742 35750 9 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Compliments Extra Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 55742 35751 6 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Compliments Medium Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 55742 35749 3 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Compliments Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 55742 35753 6 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

None Medium Eggs Sold in flats of 30 eggs None All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 Boxes are marked "N38"

None Large Eggs Sold in flats of 30 eggs None All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 Boxes are marked "N38"

no name Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 60383 66414 5 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

no name Extra Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 60383 66413 8 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

no name Medium Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 60383 66415 2 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

no name Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 60383 66417 6 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Maritime Pride Jumbo Size Eggs 12 eggs 7 70004 14470 2 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Maritime Pride Extra Large Size Eggs 18 eggs 7 70004 14418 4 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Maritime Pride Medium eggs 30 eggs 7 70004 14414 6 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Medium Size White Eggs 12 eggs 0 59001 01114 0 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Ultra Jumbo Size White Eggs 12 eggs 0 59001 90104 5 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Eggsquisite Large White Eggs 6 eggs 0 67799 08006 4 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs All Grain Eggs Large Size 12 eggs 0 67799 08112 2 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Large Size White Eggs 18 eggs 0 59001 90118 2 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Extra Large Size White Eggs 18 eggs 0 59001 91119 8 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 59001 01123 2 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Ultra Extra Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 67799 08104 7 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Great Value Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 6 81131 91195 5 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Great Value Extra Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 6 81131 91196 2 Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020 These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.