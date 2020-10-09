The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall of eggs in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Eggs from Hilly Acres Farm are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination following company test results.

Recalled brands include Compliments, no name, Maritime Pride, Nova Eggs, Nova Eggs Ultra, Nova Eggs Eggsquisite, Great Value, Eyking Delite, and Farmer John Eyking.

The affected code dates are between September 2nd and October 31st.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Additional Information

Farmer John Eyking

Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 73557 00002 1

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

 

Farmer John Eyking

Extra Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 73557 00001 4

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

 

Farmer John Eyking

Large Size Brown Eggs

12 eggs

0 73557 00005 2

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

 

Eyking Delite

Large Size Eggs

8 eggs

0 73557 00010 6

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

 

Eyking Delite

Extra Large Size Eggs

18 eggs

0 73557 00012 0

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

 

Eyking Delite

Jumbo Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 73557 00011 3

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

 

Eyking Delite

Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 73557 00013 7

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

 

Compliments

Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 55742 35750 9

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Compliments

Extra Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 55742 35751 6

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Compliments

Medium Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 55742 35749 3

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Compliments

Large Size Brown Eggs

12 eggs

0 55742 35753 6

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

None

Medium Eggs

Sold in flats of 30 eggs

None

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

Boxes are marked "N38"

None

Large Eggs

Sold in flats of 30 eggs

None

All code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

Boxes are marked "N38"

no name

Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 60383 66414 5

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

no name

Extra Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 60383 66413 8

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

no name

Medium Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 60383 66415 2

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

no name

Large Size Brown Eggs

12 eggs

0 60383 66417 6

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Maritime Pride

Jumbo Size Eggs

12 eggs

7 70004 14470 2

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Maritime Pride

Extra Large Size Eggs

18 eggs

7 70004 14418 4

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Maritime Pride

Medium eggs

30 eggs

7 70004 14414 6

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs

Medium Size White Eggs

12 eggs

0 59001 01114 0

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Ultra

Jumbo Size White Eggs

12 eggs

0 59001 90104 5

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Eggsquisite

Large White Eggs

6 eggs

0 67799 08006 4

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs

All Grain Eggs Large Size

12 eggs

0 67799 08112 2

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs

Large Size White Eggs

18 eggs

0 59001 90118 2

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs

Extra Large Size White Eggs

18 eggs

0 59001 91119 8

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs

Large Size Brown Eggs

12 eggs

0 59001 01123 2

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Ultra

Extra Large Size Brown Eggs

12 eggs

0 67799 08104 7

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Great Value

Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

6 81131 91195 5

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Great Value

Extra Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

6 81131 91196 2

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Great Value

Extra Large Size Eggs

18 eggs

6 28915 01349 8

Lot codes containing "38" or "Hilly Acres", and all code dates between September 2 and October 31, 2020

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.