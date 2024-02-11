Charlottetown and federal government compromise for $10 million in housing spending
After months of back and fourth, Charlottetown and the federal government have come to a $10 million deal intended to increase housing builds in the city.
Charlottetown is currently facing a severe housing shortage and there aren’t enough new builds to keep up with demand.
A newly announced housing deal between Charlottetown and the federal Liberals of $10 million over three years isn’t to build any units directly, but for streamlining processes to make it easier for developers.
“There are lots of developments, potential developments, in the hopper right now, in the que, with our department of development,” said Philip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown.
“This funding will help speed it up.”
The city and the federal government have been negotiating for months. The major sticking point was protections for the historic 500 lot in Charlottetown’s downtown core.
Charlottetown resisted changes to increase by right building options, projects which don’t need city approval.
“The federal government wanted to push the city as far as it could to increase density, the city wanted to protect as much as it could the unique character,” said Sean Casey, Charlottetown Liberal MP. “Ultimately both sides compromised enough that it got done.”
Instead, development will be focused around post secondary institutions, the hospital, and along the city’s three main transportation corridors, University Avenue, North River Road, and Saint Peter’s Road.
New rules are set to allow fourplexes anywhere outside the 500 lot downtown and to increase height limits from 6 to 8 stories in high density areas, along with other changes to zoning, permitting, and other regulations intended to speed up the building process.
Casey said this will allow the federal government to get involved with more affordable housing projects in the city.
