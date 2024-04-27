Local artist releases Nova Scotia themed activity book

Local artist Susan Penney released “The Amazing Nova Scotia Activity Book” highlighting her talents and love for the province.

“After the pandemic, which shut down our floral design business, this has been my new path. So I do a lot of colouring books and travel log books about Nova Scotia because I want to share how lovely Nova Scotia is with everyone,” said Penney in an interview with CTV’s Paul Dewitt on Friday.

“We travel around Nova Scotia, my husband and I, we have a little RV and we love to go everywhere.”

Penney said she started creating colouring books and travel logs to encourage more people to get out and explore the province.

“I started drawing colouring books so I could share places in Nova Scotia and some of the beautiful things here and travel log books so that people can get out and explore,” she said. “We have so many beautiful beaches and parks and lighthouses.”

Penny released a new activity book out all about Nova Scotia. She said it’s a great way to get children to detach from screens.

“It’s so awesome to have something for them to do that’s not screen time. Speaking for my own kids and my own grandkids. I love to detach from the screen and the phone. The trivia is awesome for in the car to. It’s great to ask questions and have fun, it’s like a driving game.”

Penny said the book also includes a list of beaches, parks, and hiking trails across the province.

“My Nova Scotia one also has a list of all our great beaches, national and provincial parks, some hiking trails, so you can get out and explore.”

