Chase the Ace excitement returns to Cape Breton

DOMINION, N.S. -

It might feel like a trip back in time, but Chase the Ace fever was back in full force Saturday in Dominion, N.S.

"Well, we're down to two cards. We started at 52,” said Paul Prince, past president of the local branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and one of the game’s organizers.

The contest in Dominion started more than a year ago, and the jackpot has grown to more than $150,000.

A steady stream of people were buying tickets on Saturday, hoping the luck of the Irish might be with them during the evening's draw.

Some local residents had plans for what they might do with that amount of cash.

"Take my husband on a trip to the Dominican,” said Norma MacDonald

"Probably buy a new car,” said Mike Whalen.

The Chase the Ace craze in Cape Breton first made headlines back in 2015, when thousands came to Inverness every weekend to chase a jackpot that wound up being worth more than $1.7 million.

Less than a year later, history pretty much repeated itself when the ace at the Ashby Legion in Sydney went for more than $2 million.

This weekend in Dominion, the jackpot isn't quite as big. However, there's still plenty of excitement surrounding the hottest ticket in town, which was hidden on Saturday afternoon somewhere inside a large plastic drum.

“Jammed. It will be jammed,” said Prince.

One of the draw's major benefactors is the Hawks Dream Field project.

For years, it has been fundraising for a $3.5 million accessible baseball field in the community.

"We're about 95% there, and we still need about $150,000-$200,000 to finish off the project,” said Lisa McNeil-Campbell, board chair with the Hawks Dream Field Project. "The community spirit that it's brought. The money is wonderful of course, and you appreciate that, but what we're getting from the community. The feedback. Everyone coming together, after not seeing each other for so long."

Whoever draws the lucky ticket has a 50 per cent chance of pulling the ace.

"If it (doesn't) go, then next week (it will) be well over $200, 000,” said Prince.

If the ace is not pulled this weekend then the Dominion ace would continue for one final week.