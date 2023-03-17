Chase the Ace fever is back in Cape Breton

DOMINION, N.S. -

The Hawks Dream Field Society and Branch 78 Legion’s Chase the Ace fundraiser in Dominion, N.S., is the hottest ticket in town right now.

“It’s unreal, it’s very exciting,” said Paul Prince, the legion’s Nova Scotia Zone 2 commander.

There are now only two cards remaining for Saturday’s Chase the Ace draw, and the expected jackpot is sitting at more than $150,000.

“It’s all anyone is talking about. We are getting calls from everywhere,” said Prince.

Requests for tickets are coming from across the country and Prince says people are driving to Dominion from as far away as Baddeck, N.S., to purchase tickets.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has participated as well as all of the amazing businesses who have supported us by selling our tickets,” said Lisa McNeil-Campbell, chairperson for the Hawks Dream Field Society.

Weekly draws take place at 7 p.m. on Saturdays at Dominion Legion with entertainment each week. Tickets are one for $5, three for $10 and eight for $20.

The fundraiser is to help with costs of the Hawks Field community project to transform a baseball diamond into a multi-sport recreational facility that will be accessible to everyone.

Money raised will also go towards upgrades to the Branch 78 Legion in Dominion.

“Throughout COVID, it was difficult to raise funds for both organizations and the success of this Chase the Ace campaign has been a huge help,” said McNeil-Campbell.

McNeil-Campbell says the excitement is palpable now, with some people hoping the Ace will not be picked Saturday night.

“If it doesn’t go, it will be really, really exciting next week,” said Prince.

Chase the Ace has gained increasing popularity in Atlantic Canada in recent years, with rural areas using the lottery to raise money for everything from local fire departments to legions.