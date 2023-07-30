Cheerleading team of youth who died in N.S. flood plan fundraiser for her family

Six-year-old Natalie Harnish who died during the floods in Nova Scotia during torrential downpour last weekend. (Facebook/Empire Athletics) Six-year-old Natalie Harnish who died during the floods in Nova Scotia during torrential downpour last weekend. (Facebook/Empire Athletics)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island