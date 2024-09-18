Maritimes saw hottest temperatures in Canada on Tuesday

A streak of sunny and hot mid-September weather set new high temperatures records in the Maritimes.

Hottest in the country

Bathurst, N.B., came in with the hottest temperature in Canada on Tuesday on Environment Canada monitored weather stations. It reported at high of 31.0 degrees. That didn’t quite break the standing record there for Sept. 17 though, which is 37.1 C, set in 2018. New daily high temperature records for Sept. 17 that were set in the Maritimes include:

Edmundston, N.B.: 30.1 C

Grand Manan, N.B.: 27.2 C

Miscou Island, N.B.: 26.5 C

St. Stephen, N.B.: 30.1 C

Woodstock, N.B.: 30.0 C (tied)

Antigonish, N.S.: 28.6 C

Ingonish, N.S.: 29.8 C

Charlottetown, P.E.I.: 27.1 C

East Point, P.E.I.: 27.1 C

St. Peters Bay, P.E.I.: 29.0 C

Summerside, P.E.I.: 29.0 C

By early afternoon Wednesday most temperatures in the Maritimes had already reached the mid-to-high 20s. A good several degrees higher than typical for this time of the year.

The heat continues

A combination of high pressure and a blocked pattern in the jet stream will give the Maritimes another unseasonably hot day on Wednesday.

High temperatures will come close to matching those seen on Tuesday as we may see further records set in the region.

It’s not just the Maritimes that is hot. Anomalously warm temperatures continue from southern Manitoba through large areas of Ontario and Quebec and into Atlantic Canada. A ridge in the jet stream and circulation around a broad area of high pressure will allow for very warm air to be moved northward out of the southern United States.

A map showing areas above average temperatures for Wednesday from the University of Maine. Those areas highlighted in the oranges and reds. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

What goes up, must come down

We are nearing the end of our heat streak.

Increased cloud cover for southern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island will bring high temperatures down in the low-to-mid 20s on Thursday. Parts of central and northern New Brunswick could still reach the high 20s. The entire Maritime region will have more seasonal high temperatures ranging mostly from 18-to-22 degrees on Friday. A northeast wind and cloudiness will cool us off.

Temperatures cool region wide for Friday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

There is still not much more than a chance of scattered showers over the coming days. The South Shore of Nova Scotia has the best shot of getting into some showers and drizzle Thursday night and Friday morning. After that there is a very low chance of very isolated showers in the Maritimes on Sunday.

Mind your burn restrictions and regulations. The fire danger rating in the Maritimes has climbed back into the moderate-to-high range.