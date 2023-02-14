Cleanup underway after Nova Scotia sees heavy snow from nor'easter

A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning.

The snowfall has stopped for most of mainland Nova Scotia and will continue in Cape Breton into the afternoon, with cleanup efforts ongoing across the province.

It’s expected the Sydney, N.S., area will see some of the highest snowfall totals. Preliminary reports indicate some drifts in the area are more than 30 cm large.

All school boards in the province were affected by closures, cancellations, bus changes and delayed openings. Many universities also delayed opening.

Provincial government offices in Pictou, Antigonish and Cape Breton delayed opening until 11 a.m.

Cape Breton residents woke up to significant snowfall that blocked access to some roads.

“We have been out since 5:30 p.m. yesterday,” Halifax snow plow operator Ali Alizy told CTV Atlantic on Tuesday. “Worked through the night on no sleep.”

Around Halifax, there wasn’t much traffic.

“Relative to other days when we have cleaned up, today has been pretty light,” said Alizy.

Alizy figures that was in part because the school day was pushed back two hours Tuesday morning.

Some schools in Nova Scotia closed their doors to students. Others delayed opening.

“Heavy snowfall stopped at 2 a.m. and a delay would allow extra time for snow clearing on roads, sidewalks and schools,” the Halifax Regional Centre for Education tells CTV Atlantic.

Kate Hatvani has a flexible work schedule but she knows other parents likely struggled with an altered school day.

“For shift workers and people who work in hospital – essential workers – it makes it a bit harder,” said Hatvani.

TRAVEL

The Halifax Regional Municipality enforced its overnight winter parking ban from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. The city says crews continue to plow and apply de-icing materials to streets and sidewalks across the municipality.

A couple Halifax Transit bus routes were put on a snow plan early Tuesday morning. Transit Cape Breton remained off the road well into the afternoon because of poor road conditions.

Marine Atlantic made changes to its crossings on Monday in anticipation of the storm. The North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., crossing scheduled for 11:15 p.m. Monday is now scheduled to depart Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. The Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossing scheduled for 11:30 p.m. Monday will depart at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Nova Scotia Department of Public Works said low visibility and upwards of 45 cm of snow was reported on Highway 104 in Richmond County just after 4 a.m.

511 says the Englishtown Ferry has been suspended.

Transit Cape Breton has delayed operations for the morning and part of the afternoon. The Cape Breton Regional Municipality says staff will monitor conditions and re-evaluate the situation at 3 p.m.. Winter parking regulations are also in effect in the CBRM. Street parking during and within two hours of snowfall is not permitted.

Several departures and arrivals at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport have been either cancelled or delayed.

This is the heaviest snowfall for the Halifax area so far this winter, with an estimated 22 centimetres falling in the municipality.

Neighbourhoods have priority levels for clearing streets, sidewalks and bike lanes. Those who are close to major infrastructure, like hospitals and schools, are the first to be cleared.

Laura Wright says all areas of the Halifax Regional Municipality are expected to be cleared by Wednesday morning.

As mild temperatures return later in the week – unless the forecast changes – much of Monday night’s snowfall will melt over a very short period of time.