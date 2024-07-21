ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Clear skies and smooth sailing for race weekend at St. Margaret’s Bay Sailing Club

    Sailors on St. Margaret's Bay, July 21, 2024. (Courtesy: John Doucette) Sailors on St. Margaret's Bay, July 21, 2024. (Courtesy: John Doucette)
    Share

    It was clear sailing for the St. Margaret’s Bay Sailing Club’s (SMSC) Bay Wind – an annual dinghy regatta for young sailors from across the Maritimes. The weekend also included the 2024 Sail East Championship and the International Laser Class Association’s (ILCA) pre-regatta training clinic.

    “We have a record number of sailors this year. We have 240 sailors and their coaches in 181 competitor boats,” says regatta chair, Alex MacPhee.

    MacPhee says that new events and returning races speak to the reputation of the St. Margaret’s Bay Sailing Club.

    “It’s an honor because of the track record hosting Regatta successfully here for many, many years. Over 30 years we have been hosting regattas, and we’ve got a reputation and a volunteer base that allows us to do this,” MacPhee says.

    Sailboats assembled on St. Margaret's Bay, July 21, 2024 (Courtesy: John Doucette)

    Competitors aged six to 76 are vying for coveted trophies and titles during the weekend of races, including Sail Canada’s regional championship and the ILCA Canadian championship.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING NEWS

    BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee

    U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News