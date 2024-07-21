Clear skies and smooth sailing for race weekend at St. Margaret’s Bay Sailing Club

It was clear sailing for the St. Margaret’s Bay Sailing Club’s (SMSC) Bay Wind – an annual dinghy regatta for young sailors from across the Maritimes. The weekend also included the 2024 Sail East Championship and the International Laser Class Association’s (ILCA) pre-regatta training clinic.

“We have a record number of sailors this year. We have 240 sailors and their coaches in 181 competitor boats,” says regatta chair, Alex MacPhee.

MacPhee says that new events and returning races speak to the reputation of the St. Margaret’s Bay Sailing Club.

“It’s an honor because of the track record hosting Regatta successfully here for many, many years. Over 30 years we have been hosting regattas, and we’ve got a reputation and a volunteer base that allows us to do this,” MacPhee says.

Sailboats assembled on St. Margaret's Bay, July 21, 2024 (Courtesy: John Doucette)

Competitors aged six to 76 are vying for coveted trophies and titles during the weekend of races, including Sail Canada’s regional championship and the ILCA Canadian championship.

