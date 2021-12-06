Chocolate Candy Cane Cloud Cookies
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 90 minutes
Serves: 12
Cookie Base Ingredients:
- 1 1/3 cups (325 mL) semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 4 tsp (20 mL) butter
- ¼ cup plus 2 tsp (70 mL) flour
- 1 tbsp plus 1 tsp (20 mL) baking powder
- ¾ cup (180 mL) ground almonds
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup (60 mL) sugar
- ½ tsp (2.5 mL) peppermint extract
- ½ cup (125 mL) additional sugar (for rolling)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C) with your rack in the middle. Using your microwave or a double boiler, melt the chocolate and butter together until smooth and glossy; set aside to cool slightly on the countertop.
- In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, and ground almonds.
- In a third double boiler, add the eggs and sugar. Using an electric mixer, whip them until they are lightened in color and thickened to the ribbon stage; whisk in the peppermint extract just at the end. Fold the egg and sugar mixture into the melted chocolate and butter.
- Fold the dry ingredients into the chocolate and egg mixture and mix until a smooth batter forms; cover and refrigerate for at least one hour so the batter becomes firm.
- Form the batter into 24 x 1 ¼-inch (3 cm) balls and then roll them in the additional sugar. Place them on a cookie sheet with parchment paper spaced at least 2 inches apart. Press each ball down slightly with the back of a fork or using fingertips.
- Bake for 7-10 minutes. Time may vary depending on your oven. Remove from the oven and cool on a raised wire cooling rack before applying the filling.
Candy Cane Filling Ingredients:
- ¼ cup (60 mL) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 ¼ cups (310 mL) sifted icing sugar
- ½ tsp (2.5 mL) peppermint extract
- 1 tbsp plus 2 tsp (25 mL) milk or coffee cream
- Pinch of salt
- A few drops of green or red food coloring (optional)
- 3 candy canes, crushed (or approx. 1/3 cup (75 mL) pre-crushed candy cane pieces)
Directions:
- Place the butter in a mixing bowl and beat well using a hand-held electric mixer (an electric stand mixer is great as well).
- Add the sifted icing sugar, peppermint extract, and milk or coffee cream, and a pinch of salt to the butter bowl and begin mixing on slow speed. Once the icing sugar is mostly combined, turn up the speed and beat on high until the icing is smooth. Add food coloring to the icing for an additional “candy cane” look, if desired.
- Place the icing in the fridge for about 30 minutes before assembling the cookies. Fill a small piping bag with the icing and apply a generous dollop in the middle of 12 of the cookies on the flat side. Gently press a second cookie onto the icing to form a sandwich, making sure the icing reaches the edge of the cookie.
- Roll the edges of each cookie in the crushed candy cane pieces. Refrigerate the cookies until ready to serve, allowing the icing to fully set.