Cranberry and Goat Cheese Stuffed Turkey Breast Recipe
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp dried cranberries
- 2 tbsp red wine
- 1/4 cup frozen chopped spinach, defrosted and drained
- 2 tbsp minced onion, sauteed
- 1/2 cup goat cheese
- 1/4 tsp lemon zest
- Salt and pepper
- 2 turkey breasts
Directions:
- Soak the cranberries in the wine for 20 minutes then drain.
- Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat and saute the onion just until they soften. Cool to room temperature.
- In a medium mixing bowl combine the soaked cranberries with spinach, onion, and lemon zest. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Mix well and put in a piping bag.
- Use a sharp paring knife to make a 2 cm incision in the thickest part of the turkey breast. Wiggle your knife and continue to cut the turkey breast right to the tip making sure not to cut through the top or bottom of the breast. Repeat on the second breast.
- Use the piping bag to fill the turkey breasts with the spinach filling.
- Season the top of the breast with salt and pepper.
- Put the turkey breasts on a parchment-lined sheet pan and roast at 375°f for 45 to 55 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165°f.
- Take the turkey out of the oven and let rest for 10 minutes before cutting and serving.
Recipe courtesy of Chef Ben Kelly